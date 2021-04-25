Members of the Livermore chapter of the National Charity League who graduated high school in 2020 have decided to donate funds raised for their cancelled senior recognition to local charities and the class of 2021.
The National Charity League, which supports community philanthropic organizations, is for women and their daughters in grades 7-12.
Last year’s seniors from the Livermore chapter raised more than $5,000 for the annual event marking graduation not only from high school, but also from the organization. However, the event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, they decided to donate $2,300 to the Open Heart Kitchen and $2,300 Tri-Valley Haven. Another $500 will go to the chapter’s Class of 2021 for its recognition event.
“We just want to support our community, including our friends who lost their senior year this year,” said Class of 2020 member Carmen Cortez.
The 185 members of the Livermore chapter typically volunteer to help more than 30 local organizations.