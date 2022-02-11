Andrew N. Christensen Middle School in Livermore has been named a California School to Watch, a program sponsored by the California Department of Education (CDE), the California League of Schools, and the California Middle Grades Alliance.
According to the CDE, the program recognizes middle schools “that are academically excellent, developmentally responsive, socially equitable, and have a culture of collaborative leadership.”
Christensen was honored specifically for its adoption of best practices for student achievement, including tracking student engagement in activities and interventions; a schoolwide application of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS); the implementation of a “Choose Love” social-emotional learning curriculum and mental health supports; a co-teaching model for special education classes; and the use of standards-based grading across all curricular areas.
“While this honor validates all of the hard work we’ve collectively done to help our students thrive, what I am especially proud of is our focus on peer and school connections,” said Principal Brian Scharmann.
“Coming out of distance learning, we wanted to be sure that we are helping all of our students feel connected to their school. We have been able to track student involvement and participation in activities that helped to identify those students who may have been disengaged, and (we) were able to create additional opportunities for students to connect with their peers and overall school community in a meaningful way.”
Christensen was one of 15 schools to be recognized for the first time this year, joining another 137 California middle schools currently on the list. Schools must be reevaluated every three years to retain their School to Watch designation.
“Several years ago, Christensen set their sights on becoming a School to Watch,” said Kelly Bowers, superintendent of the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. “That aspirational goal has now become an exciting reality. Our district is extremely proud of the staff, students, and families for their commitment to growth and excellence as a model for middle schools throughout our state.”