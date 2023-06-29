Local non-profit organizations are selling “Safe and Sane” fireworks in Dublin. Sales will take place through Tuesday, July 4. The City of Dublin and its public safety departments urge extreme caution in their use while celebrating the Independence Day holiday. Those who purchase fireworks from local organizations should keep the following precautions in mind:
* Always read and follow the safety instructions.
* Never take fireworks apart to build your own fireworks.
* Never allow children to use fireworks without adult supervision.
* Only light one device at a time and move to a safe distance after lighting the device.
* Never try to re-light or handle “dud” fireworks (faulty and unexploded fireworks).
* Fireworks should always be used in safe, open areas and away from buildings, combustibles, dry vegetation, and, especially, people and animals.
* A connected garden hose should be nearby, and a pail of water kept handy for disposal of spent fireworks and “duds.”
* Pet owners should keep pets indoors on July 4, as many animals become extremely agitated by the sights and sounds of fireworks. Some of these pets will even run into the streets or run away to avoid distressing situations.
While Dublin homeowners may use their “Safe and Sane” fireworks at any time during the sales period, no fireworks of any type (including “Safe and Sane”) are permitted at Dublin multi-housing units or at any undesignated Dublin park, other City facility, public school, or business parking lot. Residents should also check with their homeowners association (HOA), if applicable, for rules regarding the use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks. However, the City has four parks where the use of “Safe and Sane” fireworks are permitted in the parking lot on the 4th of July, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.:
Alamo Creek Park (Dougherty Road and Willow Creek Drive)
Dublin Sports Grounds (Dublin Boulevard and Civic Plaza)
Emerald Glen Park (Central Parkway behind The Wave)
Shannon Park (Shannon Avenue and San Ramon Road)
Illegal fireworks, which explode in the air or move along the ground, always pose a higher threat, as sparks from illegal fireworks may ignite a fire on dry vegetation or rooftops. Dublin will be increasing enforcement efforts, and there will be dedicated law enforcement and firefighters overseeing the parks, as well as other officers patrolling elsewhere throughout the city. Penalties for those caught selling or using these types of fireworks can include heavy fines and jail time.
To report the use of illegal fireworks, please call Dublin Police at 925-462-1212. You can report illegal activity anonymously.
The City of Dublin allows the sale of “Safe and Sane” fireworks to benefit local non-profit organizations. For more information, and to find the list of organizations and their booth locations, visit www.dublin.ca.gov/fireworks.