PLEASANTON — The City of Pleasanton and Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) held their annual joint meeting on April 20 to discuss student safety and district growth.
The joint meeting is a longstanding tradition, allowing the two jurisdictions to collaborate in the best interests of students and families, share information and promote conversation around areas for ongoing collaboration.
“This annual meeting is an important public forum where the city and school district discuss how we best serve our community,” said PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Haglund. “We were pleased to share how we are nearing the completion of Measure I1 construction projects and moving forward in exciting ways with Measure I.”
School district staff gave updates on Measure I1, a $270 million bond passed in 2016, and Measure I, a $395 million bond passed in 2022. All Measure I1 funds are expended or targeted for projects underway or soon to start, except for $35 million set aside for a new elementary school. Plans for the new school are currently on hold, due to declining enrollment within the district.
The list of projects slated for Measure I funds was pulled from Tier One in the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) developed by the district in 2022. “Quick start” projects identified to begin quickly include the refurbishment of fields at Pleasanton’s middle schools, and the relocation of Horizon Preschool and the district’s infant and toddler care to the existing preschool at Harvest Park Middle School. The goal is to expand the preschool’s footprint and allow the district to centralize services in one location.
Measure I’s first issuance of $100 million was sold on April 11, with an estimated cost of $49 per $100,000 assessed value. The district also reported savings on some of its projects.
“The district has been able to save about $7 million through the projects and additional revenues through interest earnings,” said Ahmad Sheikholeslami, PUSD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. “Those dollars are going back into Measure I and allowing us to do more projects that benefit students, staff and the community, so we are pretty excited about that.”
Some of the Measure I1 projects discussed were roofing and HVAC work, security measures – cameras and perimeter fences on all campuses – and fire alarm projects. Sheikholeslami said the perimeter fences are an important part of campus security.
“Our focus has been to design it so that everyone who wants to enter the campus has to go through the office first,” he said, noting the district is looking into higher tech options as well. “This gives a different feel to the campus. We are trying to have a campus that is inviting but is also secure.”
The two bodies also discussed school safety in terms of student behavior. The topic was foremost on their minds in part because the video of a fight between two Pleasanton Middle School (PMS) students in January went viral, making the rounds of social media and appearing on local news stations. After the incident, the district honed the PMS safety and climate plan with staff and families, identifying three main goals: ensuring students follow discipline guidelines laid out in the state education code; improve the connectedness and climate on campus; and improve relationships and connectedness between school staff and the community.
“We want to make sure the students understand and are aware of what the discipline codes are and what are the consequences,” said Ed Diolazo, PUSD deputy superintendent of student support services.
Director of Student Services Leslie Heller presented data to give a bigger understanding of what student behavior and consequences look like. Among a variety of consequences for different violations, expulsion is the final resource and most severe consequence. Requirements for this measure are clearly dictated by the State of California. Heller noted expulsions have declined in the district over the past five years, but at the time of the January incident, PMS did have the highest number of suspensions for students trying to harm other students. Suspension is temporary removal of a student from the school, while expulsion is the permanent removal.
Heller also discussed the continuum of supports in place for students, including curriculum for social emotional learning to help students handle and regulate emotions and behaviors, positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS), a coordination services team and restorative practices.
“The theory behind PBIS is that you need to model and teach positive behavior, so students know how to behave,” she said, adding the program is present in all PUSD schools. “We reward positive behavior because we have learned that positive praise works much stronger than negative reactions. In order to change behavior, we need to praise the positive behavior five times before we can give a correction, and that tends to change behavior in a positive direction.”
During the comment period of this agenda item, Pleasanton City Councilmember Valerie Arkin asked about policies guiding student social media behavior, and expressed concern there seemed to be more of a focus in student culture on pulling out phones to video altercations rather than intervening or getting help. Diolazo said the district has looked at some policies but has yet to put anything in place.
One move the district did make was to open space at the Pleasanton Library – located across the street from PMS – to offer support and materials to students who need them. Students from anywhere in the district can come to the library after school for recreational purposes and tutoring services. This offers activities, socialization, books and other materials.
“We are really, really grateful for this unique opportunity,” said Assistant Director of Library and Recreation Lia Bushong. “Our proximity to the school is an advantage to us and we are just thrilled to have the students and have this great opportunity.”
Due to renovations in the library, this program is on a temporary pause, but will reopen May 16.
Pleasanton Police Chief David Swing spoke about student resource officers (SRO) and crossing guards. Swing said the city invests between $1.2 and $1.3 million annually in the SRO and crossing guard programs. Currently, each of the district’s two high school campuses has an SRO who participates in events, education and prevention work.
Lt. Erik Silacchi, who oversees the SRO program, said the officers’ campus engagement is important to educate students and remove barriers between youth and officers. As part of the program, the SROs have two uniforms, a “soft” uniform of polo shirt and slacks, and a traditional uniform. Silacchi said soft uniforms are worn whenever possible, but not always.
“At the end of the day, our SROs are police officers and are part of our force multiplier in the city,” he said. “Our SROs do have to respond when there is a critical incident in the city.”
Pleasanton has 23 crossing guards, averaging two per school, except for Mohr Elementary which has one, and Vintage Hills Elementary, which has three, and an additional five “at large” guards. Deputy Director of Community Development Mike Tossano spoke about their locations and the city’s method of handling requests for more guards. Generally, the city received one to two requests per year for new crossing guards, until 2019, when 10 were received. A data collection process was begun to evaluate the requested sites, but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The data collection restarted in the spring of 2022, and an analysis process was created to evaluate new crossing guard location requests using both quantitative and qualitative data.
Tossano said using the new criteria, two of the 10 requests from 2019 passed, but there are no additional crossing guard funds at this time.
“If the goal is to keep the current 23, what I recommended that we do is any new requests for crossing guards we have, traffic engineering will evaluate that location,” said Tossano. “If they meet the criteria … there are a couple things we do. We bring that location to our staff traffic committee and evaluate whether we should move an existing crossing guard to this location. If that’s the case, and it makes sense to move that crossing guard to that new location, we will meet with the school and determine if that’s what they want to do. If they really want a third one, then we need to determine if the school site can fund the crossing guard or if there is alternate funding available.”
For more information on the meeting, or to watch a recording, visit www.bit.ly/indy_jointmeeting.