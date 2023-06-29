Chabot-Las Positas Community College District is now part of the Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative, designed to promote and support registered apprenticeship opportunities nationwide. “Our inclusion in the [program] demonstrates our commitment to building an economy that benefits everyone,” said Chancellor Ronald Gerhard. “The program will bring the district visibility as a leader in this field, as well as new connections to national organizations with a desire to partner with Chabot-Las Positas Community College.” The initiative was launched in 2021, initially enlisting 200 “ambassadors” and has since expanded to more than 300 participating organizations.
Chabot-Las Positas already has the second-largest apprenticeship program in the Bay Area, with nearly 1,300 registered apprentices completing more than 166,000 hours of instruction.