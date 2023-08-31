LIV-PEDROZZI SCHOLARSHIPS.jpg

Melinda and Jack Davis, above, were invited by their grandparents, Jay and Mary Davis, to honor two of their Granada High School teachers.  (Photo courtesy of Jay Davis) 

The Pedrozzi Foundation has announced two new scholarships to be awarded next spring to graduates of the Livermore Joint United School District.

The Amanda Cleveland and Matthew Clifton scholarships, recognizing two teachers at Granada High School, were established by Jay and Mary Davis, Livermore residents who have been funding scholarships through the Pedrozzi Foundation since 2015.