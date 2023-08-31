The Pedrozzi Foundation has announced two new scholarships to be awarded next spring to graduates of the Livermore Joint United School District.
The Amanda Cleveland and Matthew Clifton scholarships, recognizing two teachers at Granada High School, were established by Jay and Mary Davis, Livermore residents who have been funding scholarships through the Pedrozzi Foundation since 2015.
The amount of the scholarships was not announced.
The Davises’ allowed their grandchildren, Melinda and Jack, who both graduated from Granada, to select two teachers to honor with the scholarships.
Melinda, now a senior at Azuza Pacific University, chose Cleveland, her former chemistry teacher, while Jack selected Clifton, his former mathematics instructor.
The Davises also endowed a pair of scholarships in 2015 and allowed their children, Kathy and Rob, to select two Livermore teachers to be honored.
The Nelson Fong and George Kerr Undergraduate Scholarships were named for a former instructor at Livermore High School teacher and a former teacher at Portola Elementary School.
The Pedrozzi Foundation was established by Mario Pedrozzi, a Livermore businessman, who left his estate as a gift to the community. It provides college and vocational scholarships and resources to Livermore students and administers scholarships established by others.