High school students who want to take advantage of concurrent enrollment at Las Positas College in Livermore next spring must submit their completed paperwork by Friday, Dec. 3.
The program is open to students in grades 10, 11, and 12, with the recommendation of their high school principal and permission from their parents or legal guardians. Students accepted in the program may take classes up to 11 credits for the spring semester.
High school students interested in taking English, math, and chemistry classes must take an assessment class before enrollment. Concurrently enrolled students are not permitted to take 100-level basic skills courses. Enrollment fees are waived for concurrently enrolled students, although other fees apply.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3p93rHP.