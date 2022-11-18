As part of an annual thank-you to the community, culinary students at Del Valle Continuation High School (DVCHS) have been preparing a traditional Thanksgiving feast for school district staff, their fellow students and community partners.
The meal, which takes days to prepare, is scheduled to be served at a Thursday, Nov. 17 event.
“The feast was started several years ago by one of our students, and then our teachers kept it up,” said Del Valle Principal Erik Taylor. “It’s a way for us to celebrate all the community support we have gotten – our service providers who come in and work with us, our district and everyone else who contributes to our school.”
As budding culinary professionals, the students jump at the opportunity to display their skills. Each year, they prepare 200-250 meals. Before the pandemic, tables were set up so everyone attending could enjoy the meal together. However, for the last two years, it has been converted into a to-go meal. This year, the meals will be offered to-go as well.
Outside of the Thanksgiving event, the DVCHS pupils enrolled in the culinary program practice skills needed for future careers in the food service industry. They prepare meals for banquets and cater other events to learn more about food preparation and service through the course taught in a Livermore High School classroom.
Del Valle is one of 430 continuation high schools in California. Its students are mainly 11th- and 12th-graders who are not on track to graduate for various reasons. DVCHS helps them attain graduation credits while meeting their educational needs.
“We try to meet the kids where they are at,” said Taylor. “We want to meet their social-emotional needs, because when they feel comfortable, they are more likely to come to school and participate and graduate.”