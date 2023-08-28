LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

Adam Cheyer, who helped create the natural language technology that led development of Apple’s voice-recognition digital assistance program, Siri, will be the guest speaker for the first in a series of “Futurescape Talks” planned by the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) and the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation (PPIE).

Cheyer co-founded Siri Inc. after working on artificial intelligence programing at SRI International, a nonprofit research center in Menlo, California, originally started by Sanford University.