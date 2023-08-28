Adam Cheyer, who helped create the natural language technology that led development of Apple’s voice-recognition digital assistance program, Siri, will be the guest speaker for the first in a series of “Futurescape Talks” planned by the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) and the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation (PPIE).
Cheyer co-founded Siri Inc. after working on artificial intelligence programing at SRI International, a nonprofit research center in Menlo, California, originally started by Sanford University.
He left Siri in 2012 and later co-founded both Sentient Technologies, an artificial intelligence company in San Francisco, and Viv Labs, which developed the open-platform personal assistant program, Viv. In 2016, Viv Labs was acquired by Samsung.
Cheyer will speak at Amador Valley High School at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The sponsoring organizations, PUSD and PPIE, said the “FutureScape” series would invite “seasoned professionals from Pleasanton, Tri-Valley, and the Bay Area to provide high school students, educators, and parents with insights into diverse careers.”
“By fostering a connection between these experts and the student community, we aspire to provide a rich and localized learning experience that not only imparts knowledge, but also nurtures a deeper understanding of the industries and fields that shape their immediate environment,” according to a joint announcement.