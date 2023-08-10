The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) welcomes new faces to administrative roles for the 2023-24 school year.
“When change occurs, we are pleased to be able to both promote from within our organization and embrace new administrators who bring fresh perspectives to our district. We look forward to all of our leaders collaborating with district and site staff as they work towards their common goals for student success this year,” said Chris Van Schaack, LVJUSD superintendent of schools.
Joe Michell TK-8
Donielle Machi has taken the wheel as principal of Joe Michell TK-8. Having taught at Joe Michell prior to her most recent vice principal position at Junction Avenue TK-8, Machi is excited to return to familiar surroundings to apply her more than 20 years of educational experience as the leader of an International Baccalaureate (IB) school. “I look forward to building upon Michell’s strong foundation of IB curriculum and culture of kindness, respect, and acceptance. We hope to shape not only exceptional students, but also exceptional human beings who will make a positive impact in the world,” said Machi.
Junction Avenue TK-8
Lauren Shiffrin has filled the vice principal position previously held by Machi at Junction Avenue TK-8. Shiffrin’s decade-long career in education started in Chicago and includes experience in both elementary and secondary teaching and special education. Most recently, Shiffrin served as an assistant principal in the Morgan Hill Unified School District. “I am excited to be a Junction Bulldog and look forward to supporting students on their educational journey,” Shiffrin said.
Livermore High
Roxana Mohammed leads Livermore High as principal after serving as vice principal for the past 11 years. Earning both her Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from California State University, East Bay, Mohammed’s more than 30 years of educational experience as a teacher, staff developer, and vice principal has provided ample preparation for her new role as principal. “I have a deep passion for working with young individuals and believe that as educators, we have a profound responsibility and extraordinary opportunity to both impart knowledge and make a positive impact on their lives,” said Mohammed.
Lisa Keck has assumed the role of the vice principal position formerly held by Mohammed. Keck is in her 29th year in education; working in both New York and California as a teacher, vice principal, and elementary and middle school principal. “I look forward to working with the LHS team to provide students with the kinds of educational opportunities and support they need for success,” said Keck.
Marylin Avenue
STEAM Academy
Holly Barker will work alongside Principal Joe Meunier as the STEAM Magnet Program Coordinator at the Marylin Avenue STEAM Academy, formerly known as Marylin Avenue Elementary. Barker’s more than 16 years of teaching experience will be instrumental in collaborating with teachers and staff to develop and implement a new educational magnet program focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. “As a former Marylin teacher, I am thrilled to develop new programs which use innovative curriculum to inspire our students’ love of learning,” shared Barker.
Mendenhall Middle
Garrett Fitch has joined the Mendenhall team to serve as vice principal. Having spent the previous 12 years as a middle school teacher and administrator in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District, Fitch is prepared to support the students and staff of LVJUSD’s largest middle school. “I am eager to build meaningful connections with staff, students, and parents so that we can work collectively to help our students achieve at the highest level,” stated Fitch.
Vineyard Alternative
Michelle Seugling brings her experience as a former elementary and middle school teacher and educational technology instructional coach to serve as vice principal of Vineyard Alternative; a school that offers independent study, hybrid learning, and dual-enrollment educational models for students in grades K-12. Said Seugling, “I am excited to combine my teaching experience, leadership education, and technological skills to support the varied methods of instruction Vineyard offers students for successful learning.”
District Office
Doug D’Amour has over 23 years of school business management experience which has prepared him for the role of Director of Fiscal Services for LVJUSD. D’Amour’s most recent former role as Director of Financial Systems Support for the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE) included leading the implementation of financial system projects for ten ACOE school districts. Prior to his time at ACOE, D’Amour worked as an account manager and fiscal director for San Leandro Unified School District and Emery Unified School District respectively. “I am excited to return to a district setting where I am able to connect more closely to the impact that strong fiscal stewardship has on the students we serve,” expressed D’Amour.
Administrators were recognized by the LVJUSD Board of Education at the Aug. 8, 2023, Board meeting. The district will welcome students to the first day of the new school year on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.