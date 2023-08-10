LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) welcomes new faces to administrative roles for the 2023-24 school year.

“When change occurs, we are pleased to be able to both promote from within our organization and embrace new administrators who bring fresh perspectives to our district. We look forward to all of our leaders collaborating with district and site staff as they work towards their common goals for student success this year,” said Chris Van Schaack, LVJUSD superintendent of schools.