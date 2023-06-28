LOGO - Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District LVJUSD SQUARE

LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) approved its 2023-24 budget during its regular meeting last week, including a “worst case scenario” plan should Gov. Gavin Newsom pull $6.3 million in one-time grant funding.

The approved budget includes information provided by Newsom in his May budget revision, as well as the district’s revenue projections. The state budget is not yet set and won’t be until later this year, meaning the funding is up in the air. However, local districts must approve their budgets this month.