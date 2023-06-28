LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) approved its 2023-24 budget during its regular meeting last week, including a “worst case scenario” plan should Gov. Gavin Newsom pull $6.3 million in one-time grant funding.
The approved budget includes information provided by Newsom in his May budget revision, as well as the district’s revenue projections. The state budget is not yet set and won’t be until later this year, meaning the funding is up in the air. However, local districts must approve their budgets this month.
LVJUSD spokesperson Michelle Dawson said it is challenging to complete the budget planning prior to the final approval of the governor’s budget. The district’s budget must be approved by the board of trustees by June 30.
“Therefore, our recently approved budget will be replaced by a 45-day revision once the governor has signed the state budget and our funding transitions from projections to the actual dollars we will receive from the state,” she explained.
Local community members raised concerns about the budget following resident Alan Heckman’s NextDoor social media post, in which he called out the district for making massive cuts to programs and staff.
Heckman said he made the post because he is a longtime Livermore resident and a member of the Alameda County Taxpayers Association.
“We educate the public and hold local governments accountable,” Heckman said. “We like to keep taxes as low as possible and are a watchdog for local government actions and expenditures of our tax dollars.”
Dawson explained the cuts Heckman decried would only be implemented if the governor effected a pullback of funds related to the one-time Art and Music Discretionary Block Grant, as well as the one-time Learning Recovery Block Grant, which covers small group learning supports and other learning recovery programs. The total loss to district funding would be just over $6.3 million if the two grants were lost.
“What bothered us the most is that our district was entitled to spend these funds as part of the governor’s enacted State Budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023,” Dawson said. “The money allocated to us had been budgeted and, in some cases, already spent. While indications are that those funding pullbacks will be significantly reduced in the governor’s final budget, it is our fiduciary responsibility to provide a plan for a balanced budget even with the worst-case scenario.”
Dawson added the “doomsday scenario” was required by the Alameda County Board of Education.
Over the past year, LVJUSD identified the attraction and retention of staff as a key priority, resulting in board-approved compensation increases for all employees and the possibility of more competitive compensation for certificated and classified positions.
Should Newsom pull the funding, the district hopes to accomplish its tighter financial goals through attrition rather than layoffs. No changes can be made to the superintendent’s salary – no matter what funding Newsom does or does not pull – without a negotiation. The same is true of all employee salaries. Dawson said they are negotiated agreements and changes in the state’s contributions to the district budget would not alter approved employee agreements. Any change would need to be negotiated.
“Even unexpected or unforeseen changes to our budget do not automatically trigger a reduction in any employee’s salary, even the superintendent,” she said.
LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack said the district is continually assessing how best to allocate funding to most positively impact student achievement.
“We know that fully staffed schools are fundamental to providing students with high-quality instruction and the supports they need to succeed,” said Van Schaack. “Making data-driven decisions around the impact and efficacy of our programs is also critical to our budgeting process, especially when we are compelled to prioritize expenditures.”