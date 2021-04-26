The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District will hold public hearing on the Title VI American Indian Education Program at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4.
The federal program offers grants to schools with a high concentration of Native American students in their district.
The Department of Education requires districts to hold an annual hearing to provide participants in the program to comment and offer recommendations.
The public may attend the meeting virtually. For more information, email Mary Puthoff at mputhoff@lvjusd.org.