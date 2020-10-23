The Rotarian Foundation of Livermore and the Livermore Valley Education Foundation are teaming up to help the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District purchase more than 1,000 Chromebook laptop computers.
The school district has provided Chromebooks to many of its students who are studying from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, more than 800 of those computers are now outdated and unable to work with a recent Google upgrade.
Students will also need their own Chromebook once they return to the classroom, and some teachers need newer computers to continue virtual classes.
Chromebooks cost about $300 each, and the foundations have set up a webpage for donations at www.rotarianfoundationlivermore.org/remote-learning/