Local Students on Stanislaus Dean’s List
Five students from Livermore and two from Dublin were among those named to the Dean’s List at California State University, Stanislaus for the spring semester.
Those from Livermore were Tiffany Fisher, Jessica Groth, Nicole Hamby-Freund, Kalyn Krummen-Ganz, and Gary Salazar. Those from Dublin were Fatoumata Barry and Jae Hoon Kim.
Cring Named to St. Lawrence Dean’s List
Madison E. Cring, from Pleasanton, was named to the Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University for the spring semester.
Cring, a graduate of Foothill High School, is majoring in environmental studies and business in the liberal arts. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must post a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale. St. Lawrence is a liberal arts school in Canton, New York.
Powell Receives BA from Alabama
Jarrett Powell, from Livermore, received a bachelor’s degree in communication and information this summer from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.