Berman Named to Dean’s List at Palmer College
Jori Berman, from Pleasanton, was named to the Dean's List at the Palmer College of Chiropractic for the spring semester. She attends the school's campus in San Jose, California.
Lawrence University Names Carlson to Dean’s List
Nils Carlson, a senior from Livermore, was named to the Dean's List for 2020 at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Pleasanton Students Named to Dean’s List at Colorado
Two students from Pleasanton, first-year student Gali Hoffman and senior Asha Rudrabhatla, were named to the Dean’s List at Colorado College in Colorado Springs for the 2019-2020 academic year.