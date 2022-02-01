Stolken Receives Nursing Degree
Miles Stolken, from Livermore, received his bachelor’s degree in nursing during commencement exercises in December at Baldwin Wallace University, a private university in Berea, Ohio.
Balicanta Named to President’s List
Elisabeth Balicanta, from Pleasanton, was named to the President's List at Siena College in Loudonville, New York, for the fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s List at the private Franciscan college, students must achieve a 3.9 grade point average or better, on a 4.0 scale.
Local Students Receive Degrees from Georgia Tech
Three Dublin residents and one from Livermore have received advanced degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology during commencement ceremonies in December.
Livermore’s Sukru Sezer and Dublin’s Chang Yang received their master’s degrees in computer science, while Nataliya Golovach and Meghana Manne, both from Dublin, received master’s degrees in analytics.
The Atlanta-based university is commonly referred to as Georgia Tech.
Belmont College Names Students to Dean’s List
Four students from Livermore and two from Pleasanton were among those named to the Dean’s List at Belmont College for the Fall 2021 semester.
Recognized by the college were Tara Stoneham, Savannah Jimenez, and Makenzie Farro, and Alyssa Oki of Livermore, and Lauryn Hedges and Garret Newman of Pleasanton.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students at the St. Clairsville, Ohio, college must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5, on a 4.0 scale, with no grade below a C.