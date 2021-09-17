Title: Principal
School: Altamont Creek Elementary School
Background: Tapia is in her first year as principal at Altamont Creek. Prior to that, she served as an assistant principal in Dublin for three years and taught in San Ramon for 10 years. Tapia is a Bay Area native and Livermore resident.
Goal for the year: “The big thing for me is having students feel safe and secure at school,” Tapia said. “We are still in an unknown time, and I would like us to get as close to normal as we can safely. We are trying to make sure students are enjoying school and having as much of a typical year as possible, given COVID restrictions.”
Fun fact: Tapia is the first person in her family to become a teacher. However, her sister and cousins followed in her footsteps. She said she has known since preschool that she wanted to pursue education as a career.
Favorite part of the job: “Working with students,” she said. “Whether that’s going into classrooms or helping to solve a quarrel at recess, it’s building those relationships and collaboratively working for a solution and having them be part of coming up with a solution.”
Hobbies: Tapia enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters. Their favorite activities are going to the movies or fishing on the family boat.