Measure A, the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s special parcel tax, passed with 67.3% in favor and 32.7% opposed. The mail-in-only election needed a 2/3 majority to pass. The district will levy $138.00 per year, per parcel for seven years, and the tax will provide the school district with $4 million in annual funding to avoid teacher layoffs and cuts to the district’s science and technology programs.
- By Nathan Canilao
- Updated
