Six members of the Foothill High School DECA program earned first-place awards at the Northern California Career Development Conference in San Ramon this month, as the student organization captured a total of 46 Top 10 finishes in two days of written and role-playing competition.

Finishing first overall in their roleplaying competitions were Rushil Sahai in automotive services marketing, Pratham Chhabra in sports and entertainment marketing, Echo He in personal financial literacy, and Preksha Jain in accounting applications. The team of Prisha Bhandari and Anishka William finished first overall for integrated marketing campaign - product in the exam competitions.