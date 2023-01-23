Six members of the Foothill High School DECA program earned first-place awards at the Northern California Career Development Conference in San Ramon this month, as the student organization captured a total of 46 Top 10 finishes in two days of written and role-playing competition.
Finishing first overall in their roleplaying competitions were Rushil Sahai in automotive services marketing, Pratham Chhabra in sports and entertainment marketing, Echo He in personal financial literacy, and Preksha Jain in accounting applications. The team of Prisha Bhandari and Anishka William finished first overall for integrated marketing campaign - product in the exam competitions.
DECA is an international program that helps prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. More than 900 students from 14 in Northern California schools participated in the San Ramon conference.
Second-place finishers in role-playing competitions from Pleasanton’s Foothill High School included Mrina Shivanand in human resources management, Yash Shelar for business services marketing, Kate Clifford for marketing communications, and Pranesh Ragu and Ashwin Sriram for travel and tourism team decision making. In the written exam competition, Abhiram Pisipati and Yash Shelar finished second in integrated marketing campaign - product, while Pranesh Ragu and Ashwin Sriram were second in integrated marketing campaign - service. Joey Trueblood was second in professional selling.
Third-place finishers from Foothill for roleplaying were Arushi Arora for human resources management, Tanvi Kapse and Maanya Raghuram for hospitality services team decision making, Ojas Sathe and Gaurav Trikha for overall for sports and entertainment team decision making. Mrina Shivanand and Sarah Fikry finished third in the hospitality and tourism operational research written competition.
The next competitive challenge for Foothill DECA members will come in early March at the State Career Development Conference in Anaheim.