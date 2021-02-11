More than 40 students from the Foothill High School DECA program placed in the Top 10 in Northern California Career Development Conference competitions, held virtually last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will move on to the state DECA conference this March.
The Foothill students took home a total of 167 awards for individual and team performances.
Two DECA teams from Foothill also qualified for the virtual Stock Market Game and will compete at the International Career Development Conference in April.
DECA, formerly the Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a nonprofit student organization that focuses on career development in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management.
More than 500 high school students participated in the Northern California Career Development Conference, which tested their knowledge, preparation, and ability to respond to industry problems. In addition to written tests, the students were required to upload video roleplaying presentations.
Finishing first from Foothill were Angela Chen, Mirra Kannappan and Emma Lin, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research; Chase Dinkel, Arianna Hall and Aly Tran, Independent Business Plan; Simone Pereira, International Business Plan; Shristi Rath, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling; Mirra Kannappan, Hotel and Lodging Management Series; and Kelsey Lem, Food Marketing Series.
Finishing second from Foothill were Kelsey Lem and Dayeon Jeong, Integrated Marketing Campaign-Service; Vishnu Nair and Ian Yoon, Franchise Business Plan; Amisha Jain, Principles of Business Management; Dayeon Jeong, Food Marketing Series; Emma Lin, Restaurant and Food Service Management Series; Simon Pereira, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series; Anushri Roy, Retail Merchandising Series; and Anvi Vasa, Marketing Communications Series.
Finishing third were Kate Clifford, Anvi Vasa and Anvita Kodali, Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product; Jason Yu and Michael Zong, International Business Plan; Kate Clifford, Marketing Communications Series; Bryce Englert and Leo Wang, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making; Ian Hsu, Principles of Marketing; Amisha Jain, Retail Merchandising Series; Vishnu Nair, Entrepreneurship Series; Kate Clifford, Anvi Vasa and Anvita Kodali , Integrated Marketing Campaign; Jason Yu and Michael Zong, International Business Plan; Kate Clifford, Marketing Communications Series; Bryce Englert and Leo Wang, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making; Ian Hsu, Principles of Marketing; Amisha Jain, Retail Merchandising Series; Vishnu Nair, Entrepreneurship Series.
Another 21 students from Foothill also finished in the Top 10.
Prior to the conference, the Foothill DECA team of Vishnu Nair, Michael Zong, and Jason Yu finished 12th in the Western Region in the 2020-2021 Stock Market Game, while Dylan Chidambaram finished 17th. The top 25 teams in each region qualify to present their portfolios at the International Career Development Conference.