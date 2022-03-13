The Foothill High School DECA program had a record-breaking 51 top 10 finishes at the California DECA State Career Development Conference last month, with 23 students advancing to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta.
More than 1,300 high school students competed in the statewide conference, held in Anaheim, and more than 10,000 DECA members are expected to participate in the international conference April 23 to 26. DECA is a nonprofit student organization with nearly 175,000 members in 3,200 high schools in the United States, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany.
To qualify for Atlanta, students needed to finish in fifth place or better in role-playing categories or fourth place or better in written competitions at the state level.
“I am simply in awe of the record-breaking achievements of our team,” said Tami Raaker, an instructor with the Tri-Valley Occupational Program and Foothill DECA advisor. “They continue to set the bar higher and higher every year and I could not be more pleased with their success.”
The Foothill DECA program received awards at the state conference for its outreach, community service, and leadership development efforts. In addition, Tom Hall, the father of a Foothill DECA student, was named California DECA Parent of the Year, and Foothill DECA alumni Rachel Orpina was named California DECA Alumni of the Year.
Kate Clifford, Foothill DECA’s student director of technology, was appointed vice president of marketing for the state organization.
Four Foothill students qualified for the international competition in two categories each.
Pranesh Ragu and Ashwin Sriram, who finished first in the Integrated Marketing Campaign – Service category, also qualified as a team in Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making. Abhinav Tata, who finished first in the Human Resources Management Series, also qualified in the Franchise Business Plan category, while Emma Lin will compete in both the Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series and Business Growth Plan categories.
Other Foothill students advancing to the international conference include Pratham Chhbra, Isabel Dong, Anvita Kodali, and Johanna Modica, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Services; Kate Clifford and Misha Jain, Business Services Marketing; Kelsey Lem and Vishnu Nair, Franchise Business Plan; Tanvi Kapse and Maanya Raghuram, Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making; Varunavee Mohanraj, Retail Merchandising; Oishi Mukherjee, Anya Ranavat, and Arya Patel, Enterprise Innovation Plan; Jasmine Phan, Apparel and Accessories Marketing; Rushil Sahai, Integrated Marketing Campaign; Aly Tran, Business Growth Plan; and Jason Yu and Michael Zong, Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making.