More than 70 Foothill High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) members and alumni took part in the chapter’s annual Minicon last month to begin preparing for competitions at the Northern California Career Development Conference in January.
DECA is an international program that includes classroom instruction, educational conferences and competitions for high school and college students interested in careers involving marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
The mini-conference included timed presentations before judges on solutions to real-world business scenarios and a 50-question business exam, simulating the environment of future state and national DECA competitions. DECA members also attended a presentation-skills workshop hosted by the Northern California District Action Team.
Anvi Vasa, who serves as Foothills DECA director of training for the student-led organization, said the chapter also organized several practice tests and role-playing sessions in the weeks leading up to the mini-conference.
Foothill is one of the most awarded DECA programs in the state. At last year’s NoCal CDC, 40 of the school’s students placed in the top 10 in various competitions, taking home 167 awards for individual and team performances.