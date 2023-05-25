Rushil Sahai, a junior at Foothill High School in Pleasanton and a member of the school’s DECA program, was the first-place finisher in Automotive Services Mketing at the DECA International Career Development Conference last month in Orlando, Florida.
Three more Foothill students finished in the Top 10 in their competitions, including Isabel Dong, who was second in Sports and Entertainment Marketing. Ashley Li, in Project Management Community/Awareness, and Anvi Vasa, in Marketing Communications, were Top 10 finalists.