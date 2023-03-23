Five members of the Foothill High School DECA program took top honors this month at the State Career Development Conference in Anaheim, California.
Kate Clifford finished first in the Marketing Communications roleplaying competition.
Prisha Bhandari and Anishka William were first in Marketing Management Team Decision Making.
Pratham Chhabra and Dhruv Suri were first in the Community Giving Project, a written examination category that combines knowledge of project management and business management and administration.
DECA is a career and technology-oriented organization for students who are interested in marketing, ﬁnance, hospitality, and management.
Four Foothill students finished second in roleplaying categories, including Rushil Sahai in Automotive Services Marketing, Michael Liu in Retail Merchandising, and Ojas Sathe and Gaurav Trikha in Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making.
Five Foothill DECA members also finished second overall in written testing, including Bhandari and William in Integrated Marketing Campaign-Product, Ashley Li for Community Awareness Project, and Pranesh Ragu and Ashwin Sriram for Sales Project.
More than 2,200 students from 47 schools competed in the written and roleplaying competitions, including 55 from Foothill.
Other Foothill students with top five finishes in one or more categories included Avaneesh Yendluri, Mrina Shivanand, Jasmine Phan, Isabel Dong, Preksha Jain, Yash Shelar, Arushi Arora, Margaret Nam, Sarah Fikry, and Echo He.
Top five finishers at the state conference qualify for the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando next month
