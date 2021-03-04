The Foothill High School DECA Chapter has achieved the national career development organization’s “Thrive” level for its participation in Global Entrepreneurship Week and several school and community outreach programs.
Foothill DECA will be honored at this year’s International Career Development Conference, to be held virtually April 19-23, along with 323 other chapters to reach the Thrive level.
During Global Entrepreneurship Week, Foothill DECA members participated in the Intuit Innovation Challenge, hosted a business workshop, and shared local entrepreneur success stories.
For its promotional campaign, the chapter conducted several school and community programs, including the Foothill Minicon, DECA-cated Summer, and Passport to Support Challenge.