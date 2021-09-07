Isabelle Mary Henriques, a former Spanish teacher at Livermore High School who died in June, has left $100,000 to the Livermore Valley Joint United School District (LVJUSD) to establish scholarships for the school’s future valedictorians.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that the highest achieving Livermore High students of this generation and beyond will be the beneficiaries,” said Helen Gladden, Livermore High School principal. “Her legacy as an alumna and distinguished teacher will live on through her support of future generations.”
Henriques was a 1950 graduate of Livermore High School and spent 34 years as a Spanish teacher, most of that time with Livermore High School. She retired in 1991.
The LVJUSD Board of Directors approved creating an Isabelle Henriques Valedictorian Award scholarship account with the LVJUSD Foundation Fund on Aug. 17.
“Mary Henriques truly valued public education and was an inspiration to many,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “Establishing a scholarship was a lifelong dream of hers, and we are so fortunate that she chose to support the students from her alma mater.”