Jamie Yee 

PLEASANTON – Jamie Yee, a former Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) trustee, has declared her candidacy for the newly established District 3 seat on the Pleasanton City Council.

This is the first time that seats on the five-member city council will be elected by district, instead of at-large voting. District 1 and District 3, both located on the west and southwest ends of the city respectively, are open this year.