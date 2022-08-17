PLEASANTON – Jamie Yee, a former Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) trustee, has declared her candidacy for the newly established District 3 seat on the Pleasanton City Council.
This is the first time that seats on the five-member city council will be elected by district, instead of at-large voting. District 1 and District 3, both located on the west and southwest ends of the city respectively, are open this year.
Yee, whose LinkedIn account lists her as digital media manager for the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency, served as a trustee for the Pleasanton Unified School District from 2008 to 2020, losing a bid for a fourth four-year term on the board in 2020.
She is also a member of Pleasanton’s Civic Arts Commission and co-chair of the Tri-Valley Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association.
Yee was a founding member of the Pleasanton Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Council, organizing the PTA’s first Health and Wellness Committee, and served on the California PTA Board of Managers.
She also served on several California Department of Education task forces and was chosen as a board member for the Tri-Valley Regional Occupation Program. Yee was also selected as a member of the Pleasanton Economic Vitality Commission from 2013-2020, representing the school district.
In her campaign announcement, Yee said the current city council “is not truly representative of our community, and the dysfunction it represents is harmful to the future of our hometown.”
"Pleasanton is a wonderful, vibrant and caring community,” Yee said. “We deserve a council that works together to benefit the community it serves. Decisions made by the city council today will affect the rest of our lives. We must have a voice. I have the desire, courage and experience to bring people together to get things right and ensure we have a voice, and the success of the city continues.”
Yee was born in Oakland and lived in Berkeley before moving to Pleasanton with her parents in 1969. She attended Foothill High School, where she was elected senior class president. Her children also attended Pleasanton schools.