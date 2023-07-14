PLS-PARTNERS FOR EDUCATION.JPEG

Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation has partnered with Donlon Elementary School and the AbbVie Gives Back program, to provide recreational spaces on campus and provide new books for each student when they return to campus in the fall.

Over 70 volunteers from AbbVie Inc.’s new location in Pleasanton came together on June 29 on the Donlon campus for the official ribbon cutting to signal the new partnership.