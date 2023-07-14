Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation has partnered with Donlon Elementary School and the AbbVie Gives Back program, to provide recreational spaces on campus and provide new books for each student when they return to campus in the fall.
Over 70 volunteers from AbbVie Inc.’s new location in Pleasanton came together on June 29 on the Donlon campus for the official ribbon cutting to signal the new partnership.
Donlon Principal Janet Gates said she is thrilled to have Dolon chosen for this project, which has been in the works for several months. “When PPIE approached us about facilitating this project … the wheels began to turn. Through our collaboration with the AbbVie team, we will be able to create some exciting new surprises for when our nearly 750 students return in August.”
Andrea Wilson, Executive Director for PPIE, says “This project is very exciting for our district, and Donlon Elementary. We welcome AbbVie to Pleasanton and look forward to continuing to partner with them. They are excited to jump right into their new community.”
Each June the AbbVie global Week of Possibilities unites AbbVie employees and their partners around the world with a single purpose: to give back to local communities through volunteering. Their employees are excited to help enrich the communities where they work through community service. They believe that great things happen when people come together with a common purpose to get things done in their communities.