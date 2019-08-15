On May 21, the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) Division #85 awarded five $2500 scholarships to students from the Tri-Valley who are planning to become educators. Each of these young people submitted an application with an essay explaining her passion for this career. We wish these young women every success for their future pursuits. Brooke Reimer, Trinity Nuddleman, Kyra Shaw, Ellen Ebbers and Danielle Han.
Brooke Reimer is a graduate of Amador Valley High School who is continuing her education at Boise State University in Idaho. She wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become an elementary school teacher.
Trinity Nuddleman is a graduate of Livermore High School, and she will be attending Sonoma State University in the fall, where she plans to receive her BA and Multi- Subject Teaching Credential in four years.
Kyra Shaw graduated from Foothill High School and will continue her education at University of California, Davis. She wants to “inspire kids to look outside the classroom by not only teaching them math and science, but also about art, sports and leadership.”
Danielle Han, a Dublin High School graduate, is attending San Diego State University in the fall to become a teacher, a goal she has had since childhood when she received a classroom playset for Christmas.
Ebbers could not attend the luncheon, so she received her award at the Foothill High School Award Breakfast. Ellen will be attending Morgan State University in Maryland in the fall, where she will be playing Division One softball as she works on her teaching degree to become a physical education teacher.