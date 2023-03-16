PLS-FOOTHILL DECA.JPG

Foothill DECA recently participated in the annual State Career Development Conference (SCDC).

Over 2200 students and 47 schools competed in this rigorous competition, which was held from March 3 to 6, 2023, in Anaheim, and gave members the opportunity to display their skills in the roleplay, written, and exam categories. DECA’s industry-validated competitive events are aligned with the National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management and administration, ﬁnance, and hospitality and tourism. DECA’s competitive events directly contribute to every student being college and career ready when they graduate from high school.