Foothill DECA recently participated in the annual State Career Development Conference (SCDC).
Over 2200 students and 47 schools competed in this rigorous competition, which was held from March 3 to 6, 2023, in Anaheim, and gave members the opportunity to display their skills in the roleplay, written, and exam categories. DECA’s industry-validated competitive events are aligned with the National Curriculum Standards in the career clusters of marketing, business management and administration, ﬁnance, and hospitality and tourism. DECA’s competitive events directly contribute to every student being college and career ready when they graduate from high school.
Foothill DECA had 65 students that were able to participate in this year’s conference and get the opportunity to win some coveted DECA glass. Foothill DECA had over 50 Top 10 awards along with 27 Top 5 recipients.
Top 5 Award Winners Include:
Kate Clifford - 1st Place Overall for MCS Roleplay
Prisha Bhandari - 1st Place Overall for MTDM Roleplay
Anishka William - 1st Place Overall for MTDM Roleplay
Rushil Sahai - 2nd Place Overall for ASM Roleplay
Michael Liu - 2nd Place Overall for RMS Roleplay
Ojas Sathe - 2nd Place Overall for STDM Roleplay
Gaurav Trikha - 2nd Place Overall for STDM Roleplay
Avaneesh Yendluri - 3rd Place Overall for BSM Roleplay
Mrina Shivanand - 4th Place Overall for HRM Roleplay
Jasmine Phan - 4th Place Overall for QSRM Roleplay
Ashley Li - 4th Place Overall for RFSM Roleplay
Isabel Dong - 4th Place Overall for SEM Roleplay
Pranesh Ragu - 4th Place Overall for TTDM Roleplay
Ashwin Sriram - 4th Place Overall for TTDM Roleplay
Preksha Jain - 5th Place Overall for ACT Roleplay
Yash Shelar - 5th Place Overall for BSM Roleplay
Arushi Arora - 5th Place Overall for HRM Roleplay
Pratham Chhabra - 5th Place Overall for SEM Roleplay
Pratham Chhabra - 1st Place Overall for PMCG Written
Dhruv Suri - 1st Place Overall for PMCG Written
Prisha Bhandari - 2nd Place Overall for IMCP Written
Anishka William - 2nd Place Overall for IMCP Written