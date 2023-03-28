Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.