The Amador Girls Who Code Club from Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton held its fourth annual summit at Amador Valley High School on Saturday, March 11.
Girls Who Code is a nonprofit organization with chapters in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, and India, with the goal of encouraging more women to pursue careers in computer science.
The theme for this year's summit, which attracted more than 150 students in grades third through eighth and 50 high school and adult mentors, was space exploration.
The students were challenged to work their way out of “escape rooms” at the high school by building and programming robotic kits provided by Parallax, a Rocklin, California-based company.
Parallax produces BOE-Bots, short for Board of Education robot, which is a basic robot kit with a circuit board and two servomotors, and Cyber:bots, which addthe challenge of cybersecurity to the programming.
Developed with funding from the Department of Homeland Security, Cyber:bots have become Parallax’s top-selling educational robot.
The Amador Girls Who Code Club provided small groups of students with either a BOE-Bot or Cyber:botand helped them work collaboratively to write lines of code, solve problems, and work their way through each step of the escape rooms.
Students were organized into beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups, based on experience level and the degree of difficulty of a particular escape.
Guest speaker Kalie Ching, a junior and lab teaching assistant at the University of California, Berkeley, told the students about her experiences as an intern with NASA in 2021, working on an application that controls free-flying Astrobee robots used for research on the International Space Station.
Ching is also a research assistant with the Berkeley DeepDive Consortium, which is exploring computer vision robotics, and the Berkeley Sensor & Actuator Center, a multidisciplinary engineering research consortium that focuses on developing partnerships between industry and academia.