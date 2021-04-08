The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 31 for Granada High School’s new aquatics and athletics facility.
The $16 million project includes a new classroom building with weight room, wrestling room, dance and recreation room, and a new outdoor pool large enough to hold water polo competitions.
The project was completed last fall, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for December was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Granada High School Principal Matthew Hart and Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert welcomed students, teachers, staff, and members of the school district’s board of trustees to tour the facilities.
Board President Craig Bueno noted that the Granada “athletic program, which has developed many top-notch athletes over the years, now has facilities that will truly prepare their athletes for the next level in their athletic careers.”
The wrestling room was dedicated to longtime Granada wrestling coach Clark Conover. Conover, a member of the California Wrestling Hall of Fame, is now vice principal at Granada.
The project was paid for with funds from the Measure J bond issue approved in 2016.