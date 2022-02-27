LIV-American Legion Speech Contest Winner.tif

Looking to repeat her performance from a year ago, Regina Molitoris, a senior at Granada High School in Livermore, will advance to the Department California finals in the 2022 American Legion oratorical competition in Clovis on Feb. 27, after finishing first in the Area 2 competition earlier this month. Molitoris, who won the state finals in 2021, has now finished first in the 2022 Livermore Post 47, District 10, and Area 2 competitions. Area 2 covers American Legion posts across the Bay Area. The topic this year was Amendment 3 of the U.S. Constitution and the duties and obligations of American citizens.