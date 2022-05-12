More than 130 students at were inducted into the National Honor Society this spring in the first such ceremony at Granada High School.
“Here at Granada High School, we have many honor roll students, and they are the cream of the crop,” said Principal Matthew Hart, “But the (138) students at this induction event this evening are the cream on top of the cream of the crop.”
The original National Honor Society (NHS) program was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals in 1921. However, it wasn’t until last year that students Sarah Suresh and Namratha Kyathi Kadali asked about forming a chapter at Granada. They now serve as co-presidents of the Granada chapter, which operates as a high school club.
The NHS is open to 10th through 12th grade students with a cumulative 3.7 grade point average or better for the prior school year. Selection is also based on teacher recommendations, community and school involvement, and leadership experience. NHS members must reapply for membership every fall.