Diversify Granada, a student-led initiative to diversify the local high school English curriculum, is hosting a conference on Feb. 10, 2021, via Zoom, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The conference will be centered around the topic of diversity in literature. Panelists will consist of four student moderators from Granada High School and five Bay Area authors: Angela Dalton, Alexandra Giardino, Innosanto Nagara, Mae Respicio, and Meera Sriram. Their books will be available to purchase online at Towne Center Books.
Topics at the conference will include the importance of representation in literature and the challenges authors of color may face when it comes to telling their stories. The conference will also discuss topics such as social justice and activism and their relationship to literature.
Everyone who attends the conference will automatically be entered into a giveaway. Prizes include a signed copy of Traci Chee’s “We Are Not Free,” a signed copy of Traci Chee’s “The Storyteller,” a copy of Jenny Sanchez’s “We Are Not From Here,” and $25 gift cards to Towne Center Books (located in Pleasanton and Livermore). Those who ask questions and interact with the panelists will be entered into the giveaway additional times.
The conference is open to the entire community. Participants do not need to be a student or teacher or be associated with LVJUSD in any way to attend the conference. For more information including the Zoom link, find the conference on the Granada High School events calendar at w ww.livermoreschools.org/granadahigh.