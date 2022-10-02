The Granada Supporters Club, which supports academic and athletic programs at Granada High School in Livermore, will host a bingo fundraiser on Friday Oct. 21.
The cost is $10 per person and includes bingo card pack, Halloween dauber, and dinner consisting of a hot dog, chips, soft drink, and ice cream. Half the proceeds will benefit Granada Senior Supporters Grad Night (Granada SSGN) 2023. Winners will receive prize baskets provided by Granada SSGN, which will also donate $500 to the Livermore Joint Unified School District parent teacher group with the highest attendance.