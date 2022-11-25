Students at Hart Middle School in Pleasanton participated in a food packing event for Kids Against Hunger on Friday, Nov. 17.
The packing event was run by the school’s leadership students and attended by all 1,200 students at the school. In total, they were able to raise $6,100 to pack 52,000 meals in eight hours.
“The majority of the meals are going to Ukraine,” said leadership teacher Jenny Ebbers. “But about 15,000 are going to a program called Food for Thought through Feeding America and it goes to the Modesto and Manteca areas.”
Ebbers and her fellow leadership teacher, Willie Brown, decided to host the event on the last day before Thanksgiving break to teach their students compassion and the need to combat hunger. Ebbers said students were working hard in the weeks leading up to the packing event to raise money and awareness. The students made flyers and posters, sent information to newsletters and spread the word, eventually exceeding their $6,000 goal.
“I think it’s such a cool thing because every single student participated in this event, so I was really proud of the fact every kid got to contribute,” said Ebbers. “We are hoping to teach these kids compassion, and the idea of being thankful for what we have and being compassionate and serving others. I was so impressed with their work ethic today.”