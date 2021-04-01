PLEASANTON — Harvest Park Middle School Principal Terry Brenner has announced she will step down from her position, effective June 30.
The decision was made based on personal and family reasons. Brenner said she will be sorry to leave. She is currently working on campus and will remain the acting principal through the end of the year, district spokesperson Patrick Gannon confirmed.
“This was a very difficult decision for myself and my family,” said Brenner. “It has been a privilege to serve with and for such a dedicated and wonderful school community, and I greatly appreciated the support I have received from both our Harvest Park staff and our families.”
The district is still in the early stages of the hiring process for Benner’s replacement. Gannon said input meetings with the school staff would be held to help identify a new principal. He noted that the timeline to find a replacement mainly depends on the application process — how long it takes to get a good pool of qualified candidates, and one that is identified as an ideal fit. The district’s goal is to have a new principal identified prior to the end of May.
“We are grateful to Mrs. Brenner for her dedication and service to our Harvest Park Middle School community over the last three years,” said Gannon. “We wish her continued success in the opportunities that (lie) ahead.”
Before serving as Harvest Park’s principal for three years, Brenner held an assistant principal position at Acalanes High School in Lafayette. She oversaw the Harvest Park’s transition to distance learning last year and welcomed students back on campus on March 11 of this year. Harvest Park was also named a 2021 Distinguished School by the State of California under her leadership.