Tavin Heisig, from Pleasanton, was named to the President’s List at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, for the fall 2021 semester. The President’s List at the Charleston college combines the Dean’s List and the Commandant’s Distinguished List of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Commonly referred to as simply The Citadel, the college is one of six senior military colleges in the United States. About a third of graduating cadets earn commissions in the U.S. military.