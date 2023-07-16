Talk Blox, a Junior Achievement (JA) company run by five high school students from Dublin and San Ramon, finished second in the Company of the Year competition at the National Student Leadership Summit last month in Washington, D.C.
JA is a worldwide program that helps prepare students for the business world, in part by forming local companies.
Talk Blox, which markets a collaborative game in which players answer questions or accept challenges that correspond to a block that was removed from a tower, was formed by Samia Ahmer, from Dublin High School, Krish Bala and Sadhana Tadepalli, from Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, and Shruti Kale and Aditi Nanda, from California High School, also in San Ramon.
The game was developed with the help of the company’s mentor, Adam Cipriano, owner of BSG Consulting in San Ramon.
The goal, according to the Talk Blox company report, was to encourage players to “get out of their comfort zone [and] build stronger relationships and develop closer bonds,” especially considering the impact that the Covid 19 pandemic had on socialization.
Fifteen JA companies competed for the top prize at the National Student Summit, with judges evaluating the student-led businesses on criteria ranging from financial performance and personal and professional development of individual team members to a demonstration of their product or service at an Entrepreneurship Expo on Capitol Hill.
Talk Blox, which represented Junior Achievement of Northern California, was also recognized for having the Best Company Report out of the 15 student companies.
First place went to a JA company in Pennsylvania, Youthful Thinkers, that created an interactive storybook to introduce children to the issues of diversity, poverty, government, and the environment.