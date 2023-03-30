School Education Scholarships Graduation Unsplash.jpg

Four Pleasanton high school seniors have been selected by the nonprofit Community of Character Collaborative (CCC) to receive 2023 Juanita Haugen Memorial Scholarships.

Shree Billa and Tony Wang from Amador High School and Isaac Gavino and Arian Moghni from Foothill High School will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.