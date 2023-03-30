Four Pleasanton high school seniors have been selected by the nonprofit Community of Character Collaborative (CCC) to receive 2023 Juanita Haugen Memorial Scholarships.
Shree Billa and Tony Wang from Amador High School and Isaac Gavino and Arian Moghni from Foothill High School will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The CCC represents 48 organizations, including the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, Pleasanton Downtown Association, Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD), Pleasanton PTA Council, and the City of Pleasanton, with the goal of encouraging individuals and groups in the city “to make a difference in the world around them.”
The scholarships are named for the late Juanita Haugen, former president of the PUSD board of education and founder of the collaborative, who died from cancer in 2007. The scholarships are open to graduating seniors at the three Pleasanton high schools.
Scholarship applicants are required to explain how their actions as students, including their service to their schools, families, and community, reflected the six characteristics espoused by the collaborative: compassion, honesty, respect, responsibility, integrity, and self-discipline.
According to the CCC, Billa is a foster child living with a family in Mountain View and commutes by BART to attend classes in Pleasanton. Despite “facing significant circumstances and barriers that most young people never have to overcome,” the CCC said Billa “has persevered and ... learned valuable lessons that shaped her into the person she is today.”
Billa has also volunteered with Tri-Valley Haven’s shelter for abused women and children in Livermore. With more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., Billa wants to become a school guidance counselor and an advocate for young people, according to her application.
Wang is the son of Xueyan Dai and Xingfu Wang of Pleasanton.
In his application, Wang said his motivation is also rooted in family history, with both of his grandmothers denied educations to become “proper housewives” and living their lives entirely dependent on their families.
As a student, Wang has worked to empower others, especially through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
He founded the Alameda County Science and Engineering Fair Student Leadership Board (ACSEF SLB), with members representing 20 schools, and formed a National Honor Society chapter at Amador Valley. Wang was also recently named a Coca Cola Scholar, which recognizes students for their ability to lead and serve, as well as for their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities.
Wang’s volunteer activities include president of Rhapsody for Youth, editor of The Helyx Initiative, committee member for the East Bay Red Cross, a national organizer for Science and Us, and president of several student clubs at Amador Valley. He also conducts research into artificial intelligence at Stanford Medical School and competes internationally with the U.S. Wushu Kungfu Federation (Kungfu Team USA), recently taking two gold medals at the Golden State International Wushu Championships.
The CCC described Wang’s scholarship as a “Character award,” adding that he embodies the “traits that define a great leader,” including his “relentless dedication, outstanding personal morals, and unwavering commitment to expanding educational access.”
Gavino is the son of Tobby and Brooke Gavino of Pleasanton.
Although his father shared stories of his own upbringing and immigration, according to his application, Gavino had little understanding of his Filipino background and culture until he joined the Pilipinx Youth Organization at Foothill High School, which helped him become more comfortable with his mixed cultural identity.
He is now president of the club and helping others with their self-confidence.
Gavino also has a twin sister with Down syndrome and has learned to be supportive and compassionate while dealing with judgment and bullies.
In his application, Gavino wrote: “It’s not easy to be compassionate toward what you don’t understand. But in helping others build a mentality of at least being interested in understanding and interested in compassion I hope to have assisted in making the lives of my sister and my peers more fulfilling. I remind myself to take the time to listen and understand the people I’m assisting or working with. It makes the world more kind.”
Gavino is also vice president of the Student Filmmakers Association at Foothill, vice president of the Pleasanton Chapter of the Young Men’s Service League, and a recreation lead for the City of Pleasanton.
Moghni is the son of Hossein Moghni and Naeimeh Ashoorian of Pleasanton.
Since immigration to the U.S. from Iran with his family when he was 13, Moghni has faced discrimination because of his nationality and the challenge of learning a new language. As a distraction, he began studying astronomy and began posting about the universe on his LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.
He also began teaching his classmates about astronomy, created a Cosmos Club at Foothill, and has expanded club activities to include teaching students at Hart Middle School.
Moghni is also a Pleasanton Police Explorer, a Pleasanton PTA student tutor, an Alameda County Fairgrounds volunteer, a falcon mentor, and a youth soccer referee.
In his application, Mogni said he hopes to go on to a career in astrophysics, eventually returning to Foothill to inspire the next generation of astronomers and physicists.
The scholarship recipients will be honored at the CCC’s annual fundraiser luncheon in May.