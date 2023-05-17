PLEASANTON — Amador Valley High School computer science teacher Kevin Kiyoi was recently named Pleasanton Unified School District’s (PUSD) 2022 Teacher of the Year.
“Congratulations to Mr. Kiyoi on this well-deserved honor for his incredible work with students both inside and outside the classroom,” said PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Haglund. “His dedication to students is evident in the nationally recognized Girls Who Code chapter he’s helped lead (along with) his work to reach under-represented groups in computer science and the individual achievements of the students that benefit from his pedagogy.”
Kiyoi has served PUSD for 20 years as a math and computer science teacher at Amador Valley High School. He is currently the lead teacher for Amador’s Instructional and Communication Technology Career Technical Education (CTE) pathway, mentoring new computer science teachers and leading CTE collaboration across the district.
He has also served as the advisor for the Amador Valley Chapter of Girls Who Code. This year, the Amador Girls Who Code chapter hosted their 4th annual summit, which was attended by 150 grade school students in addition to 50 high school and 10 adult mentors. Under Kiyoi’s leadership, the chapter is pushing beyond its initial purpose of closing the gender-gap in computer science to reach under-represented student groups by hosting Family Coding Nights and other events with PUSD’s African American Network, Latino Family Network and more.
“Walk into Kevin’s classroom, and you are immediately struck by students’ engagement,” said Amador Valley High School teacher Tony Dennis. “Kevin has designed a space and a practice where students feel safe and comfortable engaging with the material and their peers in a way any teacher would be thrilled to see. This is a result of his constant examination of his practice and his search for ways to help and encourage all his students to do their best work and get the most out of their experience with him in class.”
Kiyoi’s name will be submitted for consideration for the Alameda County Teacher of the Year Awards later this year.