LOGO - Pleasanton Unified School District PUSD

PLEASANTON — Amador Valley High School computer science teacher Kevin Kiyoi was recently named Pleasanton Unified School District’s (PUSD) 2022 Teacher of the Year.

“Congratulations to Mr. Kiyoi on this well-deserved honor for his incredible work with students both inside and outside the classroom,” said PUSD Superintendent Dr. David Haglund. “His dedication to students is evident in the nationally recognized Girls Who Code chapter he’s helped lead (along with) his work to reach under-represented groups in computer science and the individual achievements of the students that benefit from his pedagogy.”