LIV-LAS PO PRESIDENTS SCHOLARS JACK TWISSELMANN.jpg

Jack Twisselmann, 18, was selected for the President’s Scholars Program at Las Positas College, earning him free tuition and other perks for up to two years. (Photo courtesy of Jack Twisselmann)

Las Positas College (LPC) has selected 25 local students to participate in the 2023 President’s Scholars Program, a scholarship meant to cover the cost of tuition for two years’ attendance.

This is the second year LPC President Dr. Dyrell Foster has run the program, selecting a group of individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, community service and leadership.