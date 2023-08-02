Las Positas College (LPC) has selected 25 local students to participate in the 2023 President’s Scholars Program, a scholarship meant to cover the cost of tuition for two years’ attendance.
This is the second year LPC President Dr. Dyrell Foster has run the program, selecting a group of individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, community service and leadership.
Established to attract the “best of the best” from the local area, the President’s Scholars Program promotes equity and access by providing financial support to families to impact a student’s ability to attend college. In addition to free tuition, recipients receive an annual stipend of up to $1,000 for books and school supplies, complimentary parking permits each term and personal use of a new laptop computer. They will also have access to leadership, service and mentorship opportunities.
“It is a pleasure to see students from diverse backgrounds and fields of study coming together to make a positive impact on our campus and in our community,” said Foster. “I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things both academically and in their personal lives, and I am honored to have them as part of the LPC community.”
Vineyard High School graduate Jack Twisselmann, 18, is one of the recipients. The Livermore resident said he heard about the scholarship while working in his school’s leadership program and decided to apply.
“This gives me an opportunity to pursue my dream of the college experience,” said Twisselmann. “I want to earn my diploma and have the opportunity to connect with people in the same situation as me and grow my knowledge.”
Twisselman said this enhanced support from the school, coupled with that of his family, will help him achieve his dreams of earning a bachelor’s degree, and maybe even a master’s degree, in business marketing or management. He’s already started his journey at LPC, taking two of the school’s summer courses to get a jump start on his college career.
Isabella Gerales, 18, is another president’s scholar. A Granada High School graduate, she also hit the ground running this summer with two courses and looks forward to studying more this fall.
While at Granada, Gerales participated in Middle College, a Tri-Valley program that allows high school students to attend LPC through dual enrollment. Since she is familiar with the campus – and has already met some of her general education requirements – Gerales said she looks forward to taking classes more focused on her career choice of marketing and graphic design.
“I’ve always felt that Las Positas is very welcoming and supportive of your career and educational choices,” she said. “I know that Las Positas is another chance and another step for me on the path to my career.”
In addition to maintaining high academic standards and progressing toward degree completion, President’s Scholars are expected to attend monthly activities designed specifically for the cohort of scholars and serve as ambassadors for the college at various events through the academic year both on campus and within the community.
The full list of awardees was not available at press time pending release forms from the recipients. The list will be posted online at www.independentnews.com as soon as it becomes available.