Following a successful first year, Las Positas College (LPC) will host its second President's Scholars Program in the fall.
The President's Scholars Program is a scholarship and educational opportunity with a comprehensive program that aims to attract, recognize and support the “best of the best” from among the diverse local area high school students. The program will provide students with various benefits, including full tuition for up to two years, an annual stipend of up to $1000 for books and school supplies, complimentary parking permits each term and personal use of a new laptop computer. In addition, students will join a prestigious community of other scholars and gain the opportunity to give back to their community through volunteer activities.