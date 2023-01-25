Las Positas College (LPC) was named the Best Community College in California for 2023 by Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning.
LPC outperformed all other two-year institutions in the state based on the site's methodology, which assigns an overall score to the college based on several factors, including tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate and the online coursework delivery format. The college was awarded "Intelligent Pick" on the final list. Intelligent.com ranks each institution on a scale from 0-100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation and the student resources provided for online students.