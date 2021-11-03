Alameda County — To address systemic and institutional inequities on campus, Las Positas College (LPC) is developing programs for Black students and will soon open a resource center.
According to LPC President Dyrell Foster, the Black Cultural Resource Center (BCRC) will function as the go-to place for students throughout the Bay Area region to find counseling services, peer mentors and educational resources. Additionally, the center will have computers, tables for group studying and food resources to meet students’ basic needs.
"Las Positas College wants to be and intends to be a destination campus for Black students and other students of color here in the Tri-Valley," Foster continued.
The college further outlined strategic goals to prioritize antiracism and equity across the institution and its programs. Specifically, LPC intends to better understand students’ experiences, evaluate curriculum and provide opportunities for professional development.
“The work that we've been able to engage in has been focused on how we can be even better for our students and how we can bring an equity lens to that work,” said Foster. “We’re really looking at what processes, what policies, what practices and behaviors we engage in as an institution that create inequities for our students.”
The establishment of the BCRC follows previous efforts to combat institutional inequities on campus, Foster said. Notably, the college implemented the ConnectUp program during the pandemic to meet the needs of students of color.
“One thing we as an institution have been concerned about is how do we engage students during this pandemic,” said Foster. “We reached out across the campus and asked for faculty and staff to volunteer as mentors … We were able to connect them with students who were interested in that relationship, and we were able to establish mentoring relationships.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic and now, the institution has also provided the Umoja Learning Community program for Black students.
“Umoja provides a safe-space learning environment for a cohort of students to complete core general education courses, such as English and math, using pedagogy and cultural references applicable to Black students,” said Kimberly Burks, a counselor at LPC and a coordinator of the Umoja program. “In addition, students receive academic counseling, career exploration support, student leadership opportunities, and transfer planning.”
According to Burks, in the past year, the campus has increased its efforts to move equity to the forefront of its decision-making, curriculum and services. However, she believes further efforts on this front will be beneficial to the institution.
“We will demonstrate further growth when equity gaps are narrowed, and equity is seamlessly, yet intentionally, integrated into the overall fabric of the campus, and we exhibit equity mindedness when serving and instructing our students, Black students, on an individual basis,” said Burks.
While the college’s new developments and programs are specifically centered on reducing systemic and institutional inequities for Black students, Foster believes they will improve the campus overall.
“It was initiated to look at it from the lens of our Black students, but really, this work is going to benefit all of our students when we're thinking about how we are treating students and how we are making students feel welcome on this campus,” said Foster. “Again, we are a caring campus, and how can we be even more caring and more inclusive for all our students is really the end goal of our efforts.”