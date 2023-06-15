Las Positas College in Livermore is now offering free tuition for first-time, full-time students.
The Las Positas College Promise will cover students’ tuition, and those who qualify may receive additional funding as well. There is no income requirement for the free tuition program and no minimum high school GPA requirement.
Eligible students must be first-time college students that have not attended college before; students who have earned college credit prior to high school graduation or students enrolled at Las Positas College during the summer immediately prior to fall 2023; must be enrolled in, and must complete, 12 or more units per semester during fall 2023 and spring 2024; and must be a California resident or AB 540 student.
Deadline for registration is July 1, 2023. To apply, visit bit.ly/3PbrMtE to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid FAFSA or the CA Dream Act Application CADAA.