Elham Mausumi, a student at Las Positas College in Livermore, has been named a Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and a 2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-California Award winner.
Mausumi’s selection as a Coca-Cola Gold Scholar was based on her scores in the All-USA Academic Team competition.
Students are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.
Only 50 students nationally received recognition as Gold Scholars out of more than 2,000 applicants. Another 100 students are named Silver and Bronze Scholars.
As a Gold Scholar, Mausumi will receive a $1,500 scholarship and a commemorative medallion from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, which awards nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Mausumi’s recognition as a 2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-California Award winner was based on her academic performance, leadership, and community service.
The honor society created the All-State Academic Team program to recognize top community college students. Mausumi was among 114 students chosen from California Community Colleges for the All-California Academic First, Second and Third Teams.
A psychology major at Las Positas, Mausumi is also a member of the Psi Beta, Alpha Gamma Sigma and Mu Alpha Theta honor societies. She has also volunteered as a crisis counselor for the Crisis Text Line and has been an intern at the International Bipolar Foundation.