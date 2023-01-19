Alameda County – Las Positas College launched its Lifelong Learning Academy (LLA) this week with the goal of drawing in a more diverse group of students to its campus.
The LLA includes five different lecture classes, as well as all ensemble music classes. Participants will be able to audit the class, sitting in on lectures without having to commit to homework, assignments or tests. The college hopes to attract adults interested in expanding their knowledge in new subject areas.
“When the big financial crises hit in 2008 and community college budgets across California were cut, the state directed us to focus on students who were transferring and students getting career technical certificates, so everyone else in the community was expendable,” said LPC faculty member Sarah Thompson. “When we began to focus on students who were transferring or getting careers, our age population dropped significantly, and we lost our community. The impetus behind creating the Lifelong Learning Academy was to bring that community back.”
Thompson serves as president of the LPC Academic Senate. In addition, she’s an officer for the faculty union and sits on the board of governors for the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges. She said she brought the idea to the Chancellor’s Council. A district-wide committee was formed to conduct research on adding the option for students to audit classes, meaning they can sit in the class without being enrolled for credit.
“A major change like this takes many different departments, so we met for almost a year to plan out the lifelong learning academy,” Thompson said, adding LPC is piloting the program. “We hope to expand it and respond to this population’s demands in terms of what courses they’d like to be able to audit.”
Students must have graduated from high school to participate in LLA. Lecture classes included in the academy are Introduction to Nutrition; Introduction to Gender, Sexuality and Politics; Global Issues; Introduction to Archeology; and Introduction to Film Studies. Music ensemble choices include the Philharmonic Orchestra, Instrumental Chamber Music, Jazz Ensemble and Chamber Choir. The cost is $30 for the first class, and $1 for each additional class.
LPC President Dr. Dyrell Foster said the new curriculum offers a wonderful opportunity for not only the college community but the larger community as well.
“The Lifelong Learning Academy reflects our college mission, which includes offering educational opportunities for completion of students’ transfer, degree and career-technical goals while promoting lifelong learning,” said Foster. “I am thankful to our amazing faculty who have taken the initiative to launch this pilot program this semester, and I look forward to us offering additional learning academy courses in the near future.”
Thompson noted the cost was kept low because LLA is not meant to be revenue generating, but to bring adult learners to the campus. Prior to the 2008 crash, the average age of a student at LPC was close to 30. Now, it’s 18-24 years.
“Campuses thrive through the diversity of their students. Classrooms thrive if not everyone in the class is homogenous, so we want to see that enrichment of our campus again,” she said. “This is not just something we are offering to the community. Our students benefit – our classrooms benefit – where there is a diversity of age groups in them.”