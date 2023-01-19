LOGO - Las Positas College.jpeg

Alameda County – Las Positas College launched its Lifelong Learning Academy (LLA) this week with the goal of drawing in a more diverse group of students to its campus.

The LLA includes five different lecture classes, as well as all ensemble music classes. Participants will be able to audit the class, sitting in on lectures without having to commit to homework, assignments or tests. The college hopes to attract adults interested in expanding their knowledge in new subject areas.