LIVERMORE — An innovative new scholarship program at Las Positas College (LPC) is calling on the ‘best of the best’ to enhance their educational experience while securing a brighter future.
Called the President’s Scholars Program, the scholarship is modeled after curriculum found at a number of four-year universities in California and across the country. Students selected will have their full tuition at LPC and fees paid for up to two years. They will also receive an annual $1,000 stipend for books and materials, personal use of a laptop computer for two years and a complimentary parking permit each term.
“The President’s Scholars Program is a comprehensive scholarship program that offers outstanding opportunities in academics, leadership, service and mentorship for our students,” said Foster. “To my knowledge, there are only a handful of community colleges in California that have similar programs.”
Qualifying students must be graduating seniors from a public high school within the Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton school districts with a 2.5 or higher grade point average (GPA). They must also have applied for admission to Las Positas College for the fall 2022 semester and enrolled full time (at least 12 units) each term, while pursuing an associate degree with plans to transfer to a four-year college or university.
Chosen by a small selection committee comprised of college employees and chaired by Foster, 20 students will be inducted into the program for the 2022-23 academic year. Selections will be based on the students’ personal statement, which asks them to describe their unique background (personal, cultural, family, community, extra-curricular, or other experiences) and any personal obstacles they’ve overcome to achieve academic success; explain why they want to be a President’s Scholar and how it will enhance their experience at LPC; and describe their dreams and goals in terms of future career goals.
“This program demonstrates LPC’s commitment to address the financial barriers that come with attending college by allowing us to support the families in our community by alleviating the cost of attendance, while allowing us to further highlight the amazing students who attend our college,” said Foster.
Students accepted will also have the opportunity to participate in the Las Positas Honors Transfer Program, which is designed to prepare highly motivated students for transfer to four-year colleges and universities and to build the intellectual and social skills needed for their success. In addition, President’s Scholars are expected to serve as ambassadors for the college; attending various events throughout the year as they represent the college on campus and within the community.
“These outstanding students, who will serve as our ambassadors, can certainly help by sharing their experiences with our community,” said Foster. “We want more students to take advantage of all of the wonderful opportunities that we have to offer.”
The deadline to apply for the President’s Scholar Program is July 15. Applicants can reach out to LPC Foundation Chairman, Kenneth Cooper at: kcooper@laspositascollege.edu.